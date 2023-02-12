President Appoints BD Mishra As New Lieutenant Governor Of Ladakh

The President of India on Sunday appointed Brig. (Dr) B.D. Mishra as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Union Territory after accepting the resignation of R.K Mathur as the LG of the Union territory.

President’s Secretariat, in an official communication, announced the appointment of BD Mishra as the new LG of Ladakh. Mishra was formerly as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), Governor of AP, appointed as Lt Governor of Ladakh,” it said.

Mathur was appointed as the first LG in October 2019.

Four BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Adbul Nazeer, who was part of the Constitution bench that upheld the archaeological report on Ayodhya, were among six new faces appointed as governors on Sunday.

These other appointments were also announced today – Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand, Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam, Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh, Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, Governor of Chhattisgarh appointed as Governor of Manipur, La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur appointed as Governor of Nagaland, Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh appointed as Governor of Bihar, Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.