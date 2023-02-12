CS Inaugurates Rs 8.5 Cr Digital Cath Lab For SKIMS

SRINAGAR, Feb 11: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today inaugurated the state of the art new digital cardiac catheterization lab for SKIMS, Soura here. On the occasion Secretary, Health; Director, SKIMS; Director Health, Kashmir; HoDs of different departments of SKIMS and many other concerned officers participated in person or virtually through video link. While speaking in this event Dr Mehta observed that the endeavour of the government is to provide best facilities to its citizens. He said that the administration is committed to make every health institution sufficient in terms of facilities available as per their status. He maintained that the aim is to provide efficient and quality service. The Chief Secretary impressed on the health professionals to improve work ethics to improve satisfaction levels. He told them to work honestly and with integrity for the benefit of poor masses. He termed that the health sector is one of the foremost the priorities y of the LG administration and the days are not far when people from outside would visit J&K for treatment instead of local people going outside the UT. The Director SKIMS, Prof Parvaiz Koul revealed that the new digital cardiac catheterization lab dedicated to public today has been installed in the premier health Institute of the UT at a cost of Rs 8.5 Cr. He further informed that the Cath Lab would surely enhance the capacity of the Institute to perform the advanced interventional cardiology procedures that is going to bring respite to large number of patients here. It was informed that the Cardiology department of SKIMS is pioneer in J&K to do heart related procedures right from 1982, the year of its establishment. It was also informed that the Department has come a long way since then without losing its position of being the first choice among the patients for treatment.

It was informed that the department has long been doing the procedures like electrophysiological procedures, pacemaker removals, and other procedures. The department is said to be among the top Cardiology departments in the country in terms of its performance. The centre is the only one in the UT performing the complicated and paediatric interventions regularly.