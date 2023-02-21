Prashant Goyal, Nitu Gupta Nominated As Board Directors Of JKLFC

JAMMU, Feb 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has nominated IAS Prashant Goyal and Secretary Nitu Gupta as Board Directors of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Finance Corporation (JKLFC). As per an order of the General Administration Department (GAD), In exercise of powers vested in the Government of Jammu & Kashmir under Section 10 (b) of the State Financial Corporations Act, 1951, Mr. Prashant Goyal, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Industries & Commerce Department and Ms.Nitu Gupta, JKAS, Secretary in the Finance Department are hereby nominated as Directors on the Board of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Finance Corporation (JKLFC).
