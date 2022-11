Power shutdown

Jammu Tawi, Nov 24: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu

has informed that the power supply to Palli, Barwal, Nagri and adjoining

areas shall remain affected on November 25 from 8 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Trikuta Nagar and its adjoining

areas shall remain affected on November 26 from 9 am to 6 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Rajinder Nagar Keran, LaxmiPuran,

Swarn Vihar, Bharat Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Bantalab, Radio Station, BSNL,

CRPF, Ayush Hospital and adjoining areas shall remain affected on

November 25 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has issued

curtailment schedule of Jammu Province (Rural Feeder) on daily basis.

According to the curtailment schedule the areas of Jammu Province (Rural

Feeders) are divided into four Groups-A, B, C and D.

As per the Schedule, the power supply to the areas of Group A-

including Part of Purkhoo, Mishriwala, Hari Singh Gharat, Burmal, Devipur,

Naiwala, Pallanwala, Panjtoot, Partwal, Sungal Balli, Nathal, Chak Bhalwal,

Marzali, Sahri, Panjgran, Jagti, Thandapani, Kherain, Raipur, jagir, Sari,

Bhadroad, Saroda, Rawpur, Puran Da Kotha, Akalpur, Udhaywala,

Sangrampur, Lale-De Bagh, GD Goenka School, Ward No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,9,

10, 11, 12, 13 Khamb, Bakshi Colony, Salamechak, Kollan Kothi, Agwana,

Charoi, Gharana, Gharani, Hansi, Birrla, Mohana, Bollichak, Nanowal,

Biaspur Village, Kotli, Chakbulla Village, Sai Kalan, Bishnah town, KC

Morh, Kheri, Koolmorh, Rathana, Arnai, Treva, Hakkal, Phalate, Phlian

Mandal, Boote Chak, Ganeshuchak, Lower Gadigarh, Chatha Peer Baba,

Khanachak, Badyal, Kullian, Mirra Sahib, Tanda, Jerada, Dug, Parhdi,

Gokhla Chak, Baba Chamlyal, Pum Set, Rajwal, Kesho, Kamore Camp,

Rangoor VillageAbtal, Khopari Chak, Bus Stand, Chak Manga, Kehli

Mandhi, Krandi, Rakh, Pangtore, Bainglar, Bud Bazaar, Papad, Jamooda,

Seodha, Lower Jhalochak, Shiva Colony, Kaluchak, Badwal, Purmandal

Temple, Utterbehni-II, Gowal, Raika, Birpur Town, Ramgarh Rd, Data

Talab, Dinga Amb, Gurah, Lahri Bathri, Bhaddu, Malhar, Tandi, Marta

Nagrota, Bhoond, Chalog, Chadwal, Channi, Marheen, Bandhor,

BSF/Paharpur, Katal Gujrain, Mawal, Jatwal, Surrara, Saidpur, Jarmal,

Budhi, Changran, Hatli-II, Kumri-Kathera, Dhana, Rajouri town,

Jawaharnagar, Muradpur, Khandly, Badhoon, Rajouri Town,

Choudharynar, Ghambir, GMC, Army School, Darhal Town, Topa Dadaj,

Rakiban, Jabbar, Fatehpur, Thanamandi Town, Azamtabad, Behrote,

Rajdhandim Shahdara Sharief, Bhattian, Plangarh, Saj, Badakana,

Manjakote, Gambir Mughlan, BG Top, Palma, Mehra, Tralla, Kothdhara,

Kotranaka, Kandi, Samote, Badaal, Budhal, Kawel, Gambir Brahmana,

Thandikassi, MES, Prori, Peeri, Panihad, Kalta, Thathi, Jig, Dhuna, Kud,

Old Mantalai, Samroli, Mantalai, Balota, Sia Mehri, Kishtwar Town, City-I,

City-III, Shrines, City-II, Hasti, Mandal, Hidyal, Doda Town, City-I, Assar,

Shiva, Pul Doda, Bharath, Mangota, Marmat Area, City-II, Koti, Ghat,

Babore, Dashnan, Prabal and Hambal shall remain affected at 5 am to 8

am, 1 pm to 3 pm, 5 pm to 6.30 pm and 8 pm to 9.30 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to the areas of Group B including Nardani,

Cental Jail, Kot, Sohal Bhalwal, Kangan Morh, Kot, Barn, Seri Bhalwal,

Kote Bhalwal, Jhajjarkotli, Katra Mori, Part of Kalyanpur, Jhiri, Mandir,

Panjoure, Pratap Morh, Chatha, Galwady Chak, Gajansoo, Ratanpur,

Sharan, Lohrichak, Suhagni, Ward No. 1, 2, 3, 4,5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13

Khamb, Bakshi Colony, Badyal Qazian, Tibba, Mokhe, Satuchak, Bhokri,

Dewangarh, Harapeer, Gujjar Basi, Jajhowal, Joda, Kalyana Village,

Nikowal, Sai Border area, Mehmoodpur, Shahpur, Majua, Salehar, Arnai,

Jabowal Kotli, Barjale, Khandwala, Daily, Raipur, Phillan, Poore Chak,

Mukhra, Kaaliya, Dharap, Khandwal, Baspur, Kadyal, Simbal, Chak

Balotra, Sowankha, Dadyal, palota, Mahaal, Kalandrian, Jarah Kolian, Raji

Samba, Sangwali Mandi, Hari Singh Chowk, Link Road, Rahiyan, Khanwal,

Panjtila, Bedi, Pendhi, Pam Morh, Basi, Sultanpur, Upper Kanal, Lower

Kanal, Bari Brahmana Town, Bhadori, Rajinderpura, Utterbehni, Sandi,

Lovely, Barodhi, Jakh, Gurah Morh, Railway Road, Koulpur, Khanpur, Ujh,

Garh Dewal, Dhar Dungnoo, Sadrota, Raipur, Samanjanrota, Mashka,

Dinga Amb, Dayalachak, Chandwal, Kotpunnu-I, Haria Chak, Industry,

Rajpura, BSF-II, Kootah, Nichla, Bagthali, Airwan, Barwal, Nanan,

Janglote-II, Lakhanpur Village, Juthana, Bhimber Gali, Dhargloon, DD,

MES, Mendhar Town, Dharna, Kotan, Ari, Kalakote Town, Tatapani,

Baragoa, Air Force, PHE, JK Mineral, Sterlite Tower, TPSC, Mogla, Metka,

Hari, Chuma, Gallan, Sial-Sui, Balli Bhawan, Solki, Panar, Brevi Arthma,

PHE, Dhangri, Argi, Dhanwan, Kallar, Androla, Kardennu, Loorkot,

Chingus, Chatyari, bagla, Madyla, Treru, Khawas, Doongi, Agrati, Chatyari,

Keri, Challas, Shahpur, Rattal, Bagla, Sunderbani town, Thandapani,

Bhambla, Makol Nalla, BSF, Marchola, Hathal, Langer, Devak, Banpuri,

Malla, CRPF, Loudhra, Gamdh Top, Kothi, Ghordi, Serbella, Katwalt,

Birnoo, Kulwanta, Kuh, Pochal, Galhar, Bhattan, Gulabgarh, Sohal, Palmar,

Thakrai, Dacchan, Mandir/Bhawan, Huller/Pohi, Cherhar, Dool, Atholi,

Machail, Chatroo, Kuriy, Ikhala and Kuntwara shall remain affected at 5 am

to 8 am, 1 pm to 3 pm, 5 pm to 6.30 pm and 8 pm to 9.30 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to the areas of Group C including Bawa

Da Talab, Shamachak, part of Mishriwala, Jourian, Troti, Muthi,

Pahariwala, Thanger, Kaleeth, Maira Mandrian, Thather, Pooja Colony,

Nardani, Keeran, Jindrah, Palasri, Surinsar, Klara, Lalyal, Jaswan, Burj

Mandir, Badyal, Paryal, Dian Chak, Chak Lal Din, Malhori Jaggir, Kupar,

Chak Bjalta, Ban Bajalta, Sunderpur, Chowana Morh, Chowalla,

Salamechak, Kollan Kothi, R. S. Pura town, Satriys, Satowali, Dhoana

Tibba, Burajal, Nikowal, Sarore, Rehal, Khour, Jindermella, Allah, Old

Arnai, Hakkal, Chatha, Sohajne, Nai Basti, Elora, Sum Toph, Upper

Gadigarh, Old Satwari, Kand, Abdullian New, Abdullian, Simbal, Kotli,

Darsopur, Ranjit Singh Pura, Bhadurpur, Shibuchak, Khandpur, Pakhri,

Barota, Gagyal Bajarti, Nanga, Pango Chak, SM Pura, Bakha Chak,

Samdu, Kandrial, Bus Stand, Budwali, Supwal, Badiyan, Kangwala, Kullian,

Sinki, Balode, Mananu, Bijrani PHE, Meen, Paati, Purmandal, Mandal,

Sarore, Raika, Birpur, Katli, Luderah, Mandli, Malad Marhoon, Lahri

Kudhetar, Mahanpur, Sander, Dhaggar, Jandi, Rajbagh, BSF/Marheen,

Paharpur, Mukandpur, BSF/ Sherpur, BSF-I, PHE/ Ghagwal, Janglote

(civil), Nagri Khakyal, Bakhta, Jakhbar Old, Keerain Gandyal, Sahar-

Logate, Kangri, Syal, Seri, Kalal, Bajabain, DD, Siot, Bakhar, Lamberi,

Dandesar, Nowshera town, Jaba, Dabbar, Kheri, Dharat, Gagrote, AIR,

PHE, Nonial, Kanara, Breri, Bhajnowa, Manpur, Charyalla, Chowk, Hundal,

Kalsain, Langer, Dhanaka, Bhawani, Jhanger, Qila Darhal, Anrooth,

Rajpur, Kamilla, Bhatta, Rajal, Bagnoti, Dandesar, Garan, Dhallian, Narian,

Laroka, Kampla, Lam Pukherni, Draba, Fazalabad, Bufliaz, Chandimarh,

Surankote Town, Potha, Sangal, MES, Air Force, Loran, Piera, Sagyote,

Bhata Durian, Nar Harni, Kangra, Gultha, Mohalla, Jethali, Prenagar,

Batoli, Shungni, Chansar, Dadkai, Thathri, Sarore, Changa, Dosa,

Gundana, Kashtigarh, Bhella, Chirala, Jakyas, Chanyas, Rajpura, Kahara,

Jagalwar, Soti Dhara, Malwana, Bhagwah and Sazan shall remain affected

at 8 am to 11 am, 3 pm to 5 pm, 6.30 pm to 8 pm and 9.30 pm to 11 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to the areas of Group D including GREF,

Part of Gumpur, Sua No-1 Batera, Chak Malal, Jogwan, Battal, Chowki

Choura, Khour, Gigrial, Rajpura, Gharota, Shoa, Sobka, Sukha Grand,

Ranjan, Ghour, Dansal, Sada, Bassoo, Palli, Katal Battal, Dansal, Sada,

Basoo, Palli, Akalpur, Udhaywala, Sangrampur, Lale-Da-Bagh, GD Goenka

School, Gallore, Karloop, Malhori Jaggir, Tootan Ki Khui, Khana Shargar,

Chak, Gondla, Kharian, Dablehar, RS Pura Town, Falora, Sarayi,

Gulabgarh, Kalyan, Suchetgarh, Goda Bansa, Devigarh, Deoli, Pandori,

Makhanpur, Suhagpur, Changla, Parladhpur, Ganduchak, Khalwal, Makwal

Camp, Gujjar Basti, BSF, Indra Nagar, Bhour Camp, Korotona, BSF,

Simbal B, Kotli, Tandi, New Nandpur, Khour, Chak Shera, Kathar, Pindi

Camp, Purni Pindi, Pump Set, Trandian, Randma, Ramsool Dera, Katli,

Diyani, PHE, Raipur, Manore, Mawa, Jalapur, Sumb, Dabri, Kothi Morh,

Kanahi, Smailpur, Raya, Gurah, Jogpur, Birpur Village, Tarapur, Bandral,

Gudwal, Karalian, JNV, Bhandar, Kootah, Chakra, Gair, Bobiya, Kotpunne-

II, Sherpur, Sanoora, Ghagwal, Saida, Ludan Chak, Jakhbar, Logate,

Barnoti, Hatli-I, Jarai, Thain, Mankote, Sakhi Maidan, Uchhad, Chatral,

Salwah, Kalaban, Bandechechain, Gursai, Nakamajri, Kaskote, Lasaani,

Hari Marhote, Chandak, Hati Budha, MES, Mandi, Sathra, Saikloo,

Swajian, Bedar, Gagrian, Poonch Town, Shahpur Radio Station, MES,

Jullas, Mangnar, KG, Gulpur, Ajote, Degwar, Chackan Da Bagh, Upper KG,

MES Kalika, Bashat, Mall Road, Poonch House, Pardi, Khoon, Thail and

Bhaderwah Town shall remain affected at 8 am to 11 am, 3 pm to 5 pm,

6.30 pm to 8 pm and 9.30 pm to 11 pm.

However the timings of the Groups A&B and Groups C&D shall be

interchanged on alternate days.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Industrial Area under Feeder-3 shall

remain affected on November 25 from 8 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to the Industrial Area under Feeder-2 shall

remain affected on November 27 from 8 am to 12 noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Industrial Area under Feeder-4 and

Rakh shall remain affected on November 29 from 8 am to 12 noon.