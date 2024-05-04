Police attaches properties drug peddlers, gangster

Jammu Tawi, May 2: The police have attached properties worth crores of rupees belonging to a gangster and drug peddlers in the Jammu and Samba districts, officials said on Friday.

Police today attached the property of alleged drug peddlers Munish Kumar and his father Prem Kumar, belonging to the village of Serwad in Katra tehsi. The father-son duo was involved in four cases of smuggling, and action was taken under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they said.

The property was prima facie acquired by the accused through illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, they added.

The attached property worth about Rs 50 lakh, includes a residential house, two shops, one Maruti Suzuki Swift car, and cash amounting to Rs 3,06,000, they said.

Both father and son were named in four FIRs lodged at the Katra police station under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, Arms Act, and the NDPS Act between 2020 and 2023, the official said.

As reported earlier, the police had seized properties valued at crores belonging to the notorious gangster Mukesh Kumar alias Gesha in the Akhnoor belt of the district, they said.

Kumar, who has been evading arrest for an extended period, has become the subject of a Public Safety Act (PSA) warrant issued by the District Magistrate of Jammu, they said.