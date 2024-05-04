Minor changes in JKTPO, Handicrafts Deptt

Jammu Tawi, May 3: In a stop-gap arrangement aimed at administrative efficiency, Kulraj Singh, Joint Director Handloom, Jammu, has been tasked with assisting the Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) in trade promotion activities alongside his current duties.

This measure, effective until further orders, is intended to streamline operations within the organization.

Concurrently, the additional charge assigned to Megha Baogia, Deputy Director Planning, at the Director of Handicrafts and Handloom in Jammu, has been withdrawn, signaling a shift in administrative responsibilities within the department.