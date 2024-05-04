back to top
Minor changes in JKTPO, Handicrafts Deptt

By: Northlines

Tawi, May 3: In a stop-gap arrangement aimed at administrative efficiency, Kulraj Singh, Joint Director Handloom, Jammu, has been tasked with assisting the Managing Director of Jammu and Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) in trade promotion activities alongside his current duties.

This measure, effective until further orders, is intended to streamline operations within the organization.

Concurrently, the additional charge assigned to Megha Baogia, Deputy Director Planning, at the Director of Handicrafts and Handloom in Jammu, has been withdrawn, signaling a shift in administrative responsibilities within the department.

