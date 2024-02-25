PM Modi’s deep sea dive into submerged Dwarka, performs underwater ‘puja’

Dwarka (Gujarat), Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dived into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat to perform an underwater puja in the remains of the ancient submerged city of Lord Krishna's Dwarka.

PM Modi shared pictures of himself underwater, wearing scuba gear.

To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all. pic.twitter.com/yUO9DJnYWo

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2024

In the photos shared by the PM on his X handle, he can be seen in scuba gear and descending into the azure waters to offer prayers at the site steeped in historical and spiritual significance.

The photographs of the PM went viral on social media.

PM Modi also paid homage to the ancient city, making an offering of peacock feathers–a symbolic tribute to Lord Krishna who founded the ancient city.

Sharing his experience, PM Modi said that he felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion.

“To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all,” the PM wrote on X.

Dwarka, known for its connection with Lord Krishna, was once a thriving city that is believed to be submerged under the sea centuries ago after Krishna's departure from Earth.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated ‘Sudarshan Setu', the country's longest cable-stayed bridge of 2.32 km, on the Arabian sea connecting Beyt Dwarka island to mainland Okha in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Later, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4150 crore in the city.

PM Modi was felicitated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with a miniature of Dwarkadhish temple.

The project inaugurated by the PM, includes a pipeline project at Vadinar involving the replacement of existing offshore lines, abandoning the existing pipeline end manifold (PLEM), and relocating the entire system to a nearby new location. (Agencies)

