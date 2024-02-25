Security sleuths detained ‘Pakistani sympathizer on Kashmir’- a Karnataka Govt invitee at Bangaluru Airport

“My entry was refused by Centre”: UK Professor

The Karnataka government invited Kaul, a professor of politics and international relations at the University of Westminster, to take part in the “Constitution and National Unity Convention” as a delegate.

Professor Nitasha Kaul of the UK has stated that she was denied permission by the Indian central government authorities to attend a convention in Bengaluru, and later detained her at the airport and subsequent return to London.

H C Mahadevappa, the Minister of Social Welfare, had formally extended an invitation to Kaul, but the Central security agencies turned her visit down. “IMPORTANT: Denied entry to #India for speaking on democratic & constitutional values,” Kaul wrote in a post on X. The government of the Congress-ruled state of Karnataka invited me as a distinguished representative to a conference, but the center denied me entry. My UK passport and OCI were both current and valid.

Immigration gave me no explanation other than, “We are powerless, directives from Delhi.” Karnataka had provided for my travel and logistics, and I was carrying the official letter. I was not informed beforehand by Delhi that I would not be permitted entry,” she said on X.

A ‘Pakistani sympathizer' was invited by the Congress government of Karnataka, according to the state BJP.

Kaul said that she spent a whole day in a holding cell with limited mobility and no access to necessities. Afterwards, she took a plane back to London.

She added that despite multiple calls to the airport, requests for supplies like a pillow and blanket were not acceded to, and that access to basic essentials like food and water was rejected. She then boarded a plane to return to London.

“My work of decades speaks for itself. Informally, the officials brought up my years-old criticism of RSS….. Since then, I have made several trips to India.

BJP Karnataka claims that a “Pakistani sympathizer” who wants to see India break up was invited by the Congress government.

The Congress party has been under heavy fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka, which charges it of squandering public funds and insulting the Indian Constitution.

The BJP Karnataka claims that the Congress party welcomed a “Pakistani sympathizer” who wants to split up India in a post on X. The party also charged that the state government, which is controlled by Congress, was undermining national security and violating the constitution.

By admitting a Pakistani sympathizer who advocates for India's disintegration, the Congress party has desecrated the Indian Constitution. Are you still ashamed, CM @siddaramaiah? “Are you attempting to subvert the constitution and jeopardize India's unity and integrity?” the BJP said on X.

In Karnataka, where the two parties have a bitter rivalry, political tensions are still present, as seen by the BJP's remark. The charges and the approaching Indian national elections are also related.

In addition, the BJP charged that the Congress administration was potentially eroding national unity by using Karnataka as a “laboratory” to push divisive agendas. Additionally, it claimed that the Congress was destabilizing India before elections by funding “terrorist-sympathizers, urban naxals, anti-nationals, and riot-accused” with public money.

The party praised the alertness of the intelligence agencies for apprehending a “suspicious” element and added, “Thanks to our security agencies, one such anti-India element was caught suspiciously entering India & detained at the airport.”

Regarding these accusations, the Congress party has not yet released an official statement.