Ensure Free and Fair Polls!

Whether the stern warning issued to political parties by none other than the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar himself, urging them to adopt a “zero-tolerance policy” towards the “misuse of money” during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, will make a difference is yet to be seen, especially in light of the ugly series of events following the Chandigarh Mayoral polls in the Union Territory. It marks the first instance in the history of independent India that votes were counted within the premises of the Apex court. The individual responsible for ensuring a free, fair, and transparent poll process was reportedly found guilty of serious misdemeanor and is presently facing criminal prosecution under Section 340 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which deals with false testimony before the court. If proven, the charge could lead to a punishment of up to seven years.

The misdemeanor committed by the Returning Officer in the aforementioned poll in Chandigarh, coupled with the eerie silence from stakeholders, who appear to gain an advantage from the alleged wrongdoing, has led the aggrieved parties to seek justice from the Supreme Court. This situation reflects the ground reality of the country and highlights the looming threat to democracy. Consequently, constitutional bodies like the Election Commission of India (ECI) must recognize the immense responsibility they bear. Mere warnings and verbal advisories are insufficient, particularly in light of the alarming statistic that approximately 36 percent of Rajya Sabha candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Furthermore, 17 percent of these individuals face serious criminal charges, with one candidate even having cases related to attempted murder.

With people having such kind of dubious credentials dwelling in politics and with no dearth of political parties brazenly supporting them to ensure their entry into the power corridors, one could gauge well that how low the politics of the country has stooped and therefore expecting ethics, morality or self-restraint is out of question.

All said and done, the onus of holding elections without misuse of money, distribution of money, or distribution of freebies in any form will solely depend on the ECI's stern actions because expecting ideal behavior from the parties having stakes in the polls is not at all advisable because the political class has changed the contours of political processes and grabbing power by hook or crook is sadly the new norm in the country.