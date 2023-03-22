PM Modi Holds High-Level Review Meeting On Covid-19 Situation Amid Rise In Cases

NEW DELHI, Mar 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the Covid situation amid rise in cases in the country and also took stock of the public health preparedness, officials said. India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths. One death each has been reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98%.
Home Latest News PM Modi Holds High-Level Review Meeting On Covid-19 Situation Amid Rise In...
Latest Images
Jammu
Jammu,IN
broken clouds
27.2 ° C
27.2 °
27.2 °
28%
2.2kmh
84%
Thu
28 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
28 °
Srinagar
Srinagar,IN
broken clouds
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
34%
1.5kmh
71%
Thu
15 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
17 °
Ladakh
Leh,IN
broken clouds
-0.5 ° C
-0.5 °
-0.5 °
63%
2.9kmh
60%
Thu
-3 °
Fri
-2 °
Sat
-0 °
Sun
-1 °
Mon
-2 °