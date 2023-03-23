Stalemate in Parliament

Pandemonium, ruckus, shouting slogans are common feature and scenes in our Parliament and State Assembly Sessions. No political party is above board the past track record tells loudly. The BJP opposed previous Congress governments in the same way that the Congress is now doing. It includes walkouts, running to the House well with placards, shouting slogans, and other actions that may draw public and media attention. Members are also forced to play at the gallery due to the direct television broadcast.

The standoff between the staunch Treasury benches and the belligerent Opposition over two contentious issues continues. The first concerns Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s alleged defamatory remarks about the Modi government while speaking at a meeting in the United Kingdom. Surprisingly, the Treasury benches are demanding, “Rahul Gandhi, Sadan mein aao, Sadan mein aakar maafi mango” (Rahul Gandhi, come to the House and apologize).

The opposition demands a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg issue. The Adani controversy has been brewing for some time, but the government has been unwilling to bring it up in the House. In just nine years, Adani has risen to become the world’s richest man.

On March 13, the second half of the budget session began. The debate has heated up, with the opposition taking the issue to the streets. In Lok Sabha, the Congress also filed a privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“A member of this House (meaning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) went abroad and made defamatory comments about this House,” Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said, reiterating the government’s position. He is required to apologize. And how should these people (some opposition MPs) who are protesting and carrying placards in the House be dealt with; they should, in my opinion, be suspended.” Rahul Gandhi and others

This brings us to the larger issue of Parliament’s operation. There are sufficient checks and balances. The liberal framework of Parliament provides numerous opportunities for vigorous debate, discussion, and dissent. The Question Hour, short duration debate, adjournment motions, Calling attention notice, and other rules provide an opportunity to hold the government accountable.

In a democracy, political parties must replace disorder, disruption, and delay in legislation with debate, discussion, and decision. Politicians can hold opposing views and have the right to protest. While the opposition should have a say, the government should also have a say.

Historically, both Houses were fairly homogeneous in the 1950s and 1960s. Many members, such as Piloo Modi, enlivened the House with their repartees, humour, and healthy debates while upholding the House’s dignity and decorum. Since the 1980s, Congress’s dominance has dwindled while others, including regional parties, have grown, resulting in coalition politics.

Another area for development is the length of sittings. Most state legislatures meet for only 30 days out of the year. The average is about a fortnight in some states, such as Haryana and Punjab. Parliament spends less time on legislative business, which means lawmakers spend less time making laws.

The first three Lok Sabhas met for 120 days per year on average. The Lok Sabha took less than 10 minutes and the Rajya Sabha less than half an hour to pass a law. The National Commission to Review the Workings of the Constitution recommended that the Lok Sabha have at least 120 sittings and the Rajya Sabha have at least 100. A single minute in Parliament costs the exchequer approximately Rs. 2.5 lakhs.

Reforms in Parliament are urgently needed, just as they are in many other areas. Both Houses are currently paralyzed. The opposition is seeking public and media attention in order to embarrass the government, while the government is also aggressive. The members of the ruling party are not allowing the Parliament to function. The impasse has continued into the second week.