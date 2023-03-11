Panel to probe 2274, other illegal appointments in J&K Health Deptt

Srinagar, Mar 11: Authorities have set up a committee to probe 2274 and other illegal appointments in the Health and Medical Education department as per the Audit and Inspection department.

According to an order, the committee will be headed by director finance H&ME with four others as members.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the committee to monitor the exercise of identifying and revisiting the illegal appointments in the Health Department as reported by the Audit and Inspection Department and all other illegal appointments,” reads the order.

The committee has been directed to take a policy decision once for all to settle the issue by applying a common yardstick to 2274 employees.

It will also take a decision against the officers and officials, who were involved in the illegal appointments, it said.

Director Finance H&ME will be its chairman, while Additional Secretary to the Government H&ME (HRM), Additional Secretary Department (Law) H&ME, Under Secretary to the Government H&ME (HRM) and section officer, H&ME (HRM) will be its members.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within 30 days

Notably, last year Jammu and Kashmir governments audit Committee has detected 2,274 illegal appointments made in the health department in the year 2020. The officials in the health department, however, had said that it was an old issue which is subjudice already.

Following the audit report, the then deputy director health Kashmir division had directed all chief medical officers of the Kashmir division and the Medical Superintendent JLNM hospital to send all details to Directorate immediately.

It is impressed upon you to ensure that the requisite information, complete in all respects in respect of 2274 illegal appointees as reported by the Audit and Inspection Department along with all other illegal appointments especially reported from Block Beerwah, District Budgam, and Districts Bandipora and Ganderbal as per the devised format is furnished to this Directorate by 04.02.2022 at 2.00 PM positively through the concerned dealing assistants both in hard as well as soft copy,” reads the then issued order by deputy director health to all chief medical officers and medical superintendent JLNM hospital,

The details which were sought include the name of the illegal appointee, designation, name of the appointing authority along with designation, year of appointment, whether person working presently or not, cause of illegality and remarks.