Pakistani trending show ‘Kabli Pulao’ first time on Indian Television!

NL Corresspondent

Jammu \Srinagar: Zindagi, known for its commitment to fostering cultural exchange is set to unveil the latest trending Pakistani show Kabli Pulao for the first time ever on Indian television. This marks a significant milestone for Zindagi, as it embraces the Honorable Bombay High Court ruling that has lifted the ban on Pakistani artists in India. This launch is a testament to Zindagi's ongoing efforts to celebrate artistic freedom, diversity, and the rich tapestry of stories from both sides of the border.

Kabli Pulao is an unconventional and emotionally charged series that has garnered effusive praise for its remarkable writing, direction, and profound acting. The celebrated Pakistani writer Zafar Mairajhas artfully spun a narrative that delves into the intricacies of human emotions under the thoughtful direction of Kashif Nisar.Taking the audiences on a heartfelt journey, experience the 18-part series starting11th November 2023 at 10pm, Monday to Sunday only on Zindagi DTH Services Dish TV, D2h, Tata Sky, and Airtel. Moreover, two nations (India & Pakistan) will join forces and together witness the grand simulcast of Kabli Pulao's finale only on Zindagi.

Kabli Pulao is a masterpiece and relishes its depth through extraordinary performances from lead actors – Mohammed Ehteshamuddin and Sabeena Farooq, who have breathed life into their roles. The show also enjoys a mesmerizing original soundtrack – Ankhain, sung by the music maestro – Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan which has struck a chord with audiences and beautifully complimenting the show.

Kabli Pulao follows the story of Haji Mushtaq aka Mohammed Ehteshamuddin an upright man from Lahore, and Barbeena,played by Sabeena Farooq, an Afghan girl in need. The story revolves around how Haji (a simple bachelor who is in his 50s) crosses paths with a young girl Barbeena(In her 20s) in need seeking medical help for her ill mother. As the protagonist spends more time with the girl, he starts seeing the world from a different perspective and finds himself falling in love for the first time in his life.

With its focus on refugees and empowering female characters, Kabli Pulao a show that crossed 100 million+ views and counting on Youtube, stands as a beacon of progressive storytelling, inviting viewers to connect with the characters' experience and form a bond that transcends the screen.

Commenting on Zindagi's latest announcement of telecasting ‘Kabli Pulao' in India, maverick director behind films like Superstar & Dum Mastamand TV show SadqayTumhare Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, who plays the lead role of Haji Sahab said, “This show brings forth the essence of love in the most unexpected and heartwarming way and showcases the power of love, the pursuit of happiness, and the blending of cultures in an inspiring narrative. It's a beautifully written story that dives deep into the human heart. Kabli Pulao will hold a special place in my heart as this was perhaps the one of the few times where I got the chance to be in front of the camera, playing Haji Mushtaq, after being behind it for many years. It is extremely overwhelming to see the love and appreciation that the show is receiving &It brings me immense joy to see Zindagi air this show in India along with its airing in Pakistan and truly connect audiences for this heartfelt cross-border journey. I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this and patiently await all the love and views from the Indian audiences.”[RP1]

Lead actress Sabeena Farooq, unlike her recent stint in the hit show Tere Bin where she played a diabolical role, will be seen in a completely different and lovable character as Barbeena in Kabli Pulao. Talking about the show's India release, she adds,“Acting in ‘Kabli Pulao' has been an emotional rollercoaster. The depth of the characters and the realism of the story is unlike anything I've worked on before. It's a privilege to be part of a project that showcases love's ability to transform lives. The distinctive storyline is beautifully reflected throughout the show and I'm certain that it'll leave a mark on everyone who watches it. I can't wait for the Indian viewers to embark on this emotional journey with us as Kabli Pulao immerses the audience in an authentic world that feels close to home.”

Director Kashif Nisar said, “Kabli Pulao' is a departure from the ordinary, an exploration of love and life. Creating complex stories that resonate with the audience has always been my passion. ‘Kabli Pulao' allowed me to craft a narrative that combines the richness of human emotions with the allure of culinary traditions. My mission was to create a show that remains faithful to the essence of storytelling. Kudos to Sabeena and Mohammed for meticulously portraying the raw and intricate emotions that love entails, their performances resonated with viewers on an emotional level, leaving an indelible mark with each scene. I am exceptionally proud to present Kabli Pulao to both the Indian and Pakistani audiences together as Zindagi conducts the grand finale simulcast for the first time ever on television. To conclude, our team also extends deepest gratitude to Zindagi for bridging the gap by providing cross-border content and opening new horizons for artists.”[RP2]