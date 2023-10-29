Over 1000 schools in J&K soon to have Sanitary Pad Machines, Incinerators

Srinagar, Oct 28: In order to break the taboos and myths associated with menstruation, Ministry of Education (MoE) has approved installation of sanitary pad vending and incinerator machines in more than 1000 government-run-schools of Jammu and Kashmir.





According to the KNO news agency, the concerned authorities will begin installation and commissioning of incinerator in coming days.

As per study in India only 12 percent of women use Sanitary Napkins.

It is observed that 20 percent of girls did not use toilet in school during menstruation for fear of staining it, and many girls had no idea about menstruation when they started with their periods.

Of those who had some idea, only 16 percent received any information in school.

The concerned officials of Samagra Shiksha Jammu and Kashmir has accordingly request the CEOs to instruct the Head of the Institutions (Hols) of the designated schools to finalize a suitable position and location for mounting the equipment within school premises along with availability of 6Amp AC socket preferably with uninterrupted power supply.

“Schools where Electrical fitting is not available, the expenditure incurred on it shall be met from school electric fund and Annual School Grant,” it reads.