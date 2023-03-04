Over 1 Lakh Tourists Visited Kashmir In February: Director Tourism

Srinagar, Mar 4 : The tourism department of Kashmir on Saturday said more than 1 lakh tourists thronged the Kashmir Valley i. the month of February alone and that they are hoping the number will increase in coming days. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Director Tourism Kashmir, Fazlul Hafeez, said the month of February alone recorded more than 1 Lakh tourist in the Valley. He said they are working on several methods and preparing for the upcoming tourist season so that number of tourists in the Valley will increase. “We are working on scientific methods of calculating tourist numbers as this is the age of big data, so we collect dats based on scientific methods. We collect data from registered and unregistered hotels also,” he said. Director further said they have to ensure collecting of right data of tourist numbers, so it is important to collect the same on scientific methods .