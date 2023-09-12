Out of 46 terrorists killed so far in J&K, 37 were foreigners: Gen Dwivedi

Jammu Tawi, Sep 11: Stating that the neighbouring country is frustrated with the restoration of peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Command Army Commander, Lieutenant General, Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said that this year so far 46 terrorists have been neutralised out of which 37 were foreigners.

“This is for the first time, the terrorists killed in various operations across the region this year, the number of foreign terrorists was four times higher than locals,” the Army Commander said speaking to media after the inauguration of three-day North Tech Symposium at IIT Jammu.

“Attempts are being made from across the border to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir but we will never allow it to happen,” he said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi added that the number of terrorists killed in the last nine months is 46 and out of these, nine were locals and 37 were foreigners.

“Moreover, 29 of these terrorists have been killed in the South of Pir Panchal,” he added.

He said that the Northern Command is not only guarding the Line of Control (LOC) but also the Line of Actual Control (LAC), adding, “induction of upgraded technology will benefit the Indian Army and further augment the Armed Forces.”

As far as the situation along the border is concerned, the Northern Command is always ready operationally, adding he said, “India Army is maintaining vigil 24×7 along the LAC and the LOC as well and due to operations, peace is restoring in Jammu and Kashmir.”

On increasing terrorist incidents in Rajouri and Poonch districts, he said, “wherever peace returns, Pakistan is trying to disturb it.”

“Despite Pakistan's worsening situation internally, foreign terrorists are being pushed to the Indian Territory because local terrorists and support to the neighbour is almost zero in Jammu and Kashmir and the citizens of this region are up against terrorism and instead standing by the security forces,” he stated.

“As the deployment and technology has changed to a larger extent, the terrorists trying to infiltrate are being neutralised on the border only and the attempts are being foiled successfully,” the Army Commander said and added that all the top commanders of various terror outfits are eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir, which has frustrated the Pakistan.