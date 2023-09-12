Police attaches property of notorious drug peddler in Pulwama

Srinagar, Sep 11: Police on Monday claimed to have attached property of a notorious drug peddler worth lakh of rupees under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama district.

In a significant move to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have attached a single-storey, under-construction house valued at approximately 7.88 laks belonging to notorious drug peddler identified as Zahoor Ahmad Wani located in Jindwall village under the NDPS Act, a police statement said.

“The said house was linked to case FIR No 47/2023 under relevant sections of law of Police Station Rajpora. The investigation proved that the said immovable property was raised/ used for Illicit Trafficking by the drug peddler”, police added.

By freezing the illegal assets of drug peddlers/smugglers involved in the organized illegal narco trade, Police have dealt a severe blow to their criminal activities.