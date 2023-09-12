Accountability, transparency soul of good governance, says LG Sinha

Srinagar, Sep 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said accountability and transparency are the soul of good governance.

Addressing the launch ceremony of the first edition of the Journal of Jammu Kashmir Finance & Accounts Society (JAKFAS) here, the Lieutenant Governor said “With complete dedication and commitment, we have ensured the timely and expeditious implementation of development projects with direct benefit to the common man with social and regional imbalances have been removed,”

He said accountability and transparency are the soul of good governance. “Corruption was deeply rooted in all the systems of J&K for many decades. We have taken multi-pronged action against corruption, stringent action against offenders, and implementation of digital governance for accountability to usher in clean and transparent governance,” he said.

Lt Governor congratulated all the members of the JAKFAS and highlighted the important role and contribution of Account Service Officers in inclusive development and growth.

Finance and Account Services are not only the watchdog of accountability as far as government expenditure is concerned but they are also promoters and facilitators of all-round development, he added.

At the ceremony, Lt Governor shared the financial reforms taken up by the J&K Administration in recent years which have brought greater transparency and accountability to the financial system, making it more robust and outcome-oriented.

He said the key reforms including BEAMS, J&KPaySys, mandatory approvals, technical sanctions, e-tendering, digital payments, adherence to General Financial Rules and other technology interventions have immensely contributed to the efficiency and transparency in the system. He also lauded the key role of Account Service Officers in implementing these reforms.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated the retiring and new members of the J&K Account Services and called upon them to make the people aware of their responsibility of paying for government services.

“If capable people pay their power bills then the government can waive off the bills of the poor and farmers”, he said.

J&K is growing by leaps and bounds and so are the aspirations of people and their expectations from the administration. “We need to work with dedication to maintain the growth momentum and bring change in the lives of people, especially to the poor and the underprivileged”, he said.

He further called for the completion of digitisation of pension payment authorities on mission mode.

The Lt Governor, on behalf of JAKFAS, also handed over cheques to Next of Kins of the deceased members of the society.