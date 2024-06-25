back to top
Search
IndiaOpposition forces election to LS Speaker's post, fields K Suresh as joint...
India

Opposition forces election to LS Speaker’s post, fields K Suresh as joint candidate

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 25: The opposition bloc on Tuesday forced an election for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post by fielding Kodikunnil Suresh as its joint candidate after it accused the ruling NDA of disregarding convention of not giving the Deputy Speaker's position to them.

Top leaders of the opposition bloc held a key meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Tuesday night, where they discussed the strategy for Wednesday's election.

Initial chinks were seen in the opposition camp with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) claiming that they were not consulted before fielding Suresh as the joint candidate. The TMC, however, attended the meeting at Kharge's residence.

Floor leaders of the Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, JMM, Samajwadi Party, CPM, CPI and RSP were among those present at Kharge's residence.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar also said he advised his allies in the INDIA bloc that Lok Sabha Speaker should be elected unopposed, but the opposition must get the Deputy Speaker's post which has been a parliamentary convention.

The Congress has already issued a three-line whip to all its newly elected MPs to be present during the voting on Wednesday's election.

Suresh takes on NDA's Om Birla, who has been given a renomination by the ruling dispensation, in a rare election being held after 47 long years.

This will be the fourth time after many years that an election to the post of Speaker will be held, as the nominee is normally elected unopposed.

While elections to the Speaker's post were common before Independence, the position of the presiding officer of the Lok Sabha has witnessed contests only three times in Independent India –“ in 1952, 1967 and 1976.

The election was forced by the opposition after the government did not give an assurance to the opposition that the post of the Deputy Speaker will be given to them.

Minister Rajnath Singh reached out to Kharge for a consensus over the post, but the initiative failed after the pre-condition set by the opposition.

Congress leader K C Venugopal and DMK's T R Baalu walked out of the defence minister's office, refusing to endorse NDA candidate Birla without an assurance on the Deputy Speaker's post.

Venugopal said the BJP refused to give a commitment on offering the Deputy Speaker's post to the opposition, even though Union ministers Amit Shah, J P Nadda and Singh tried to persuade the opposition leaders to endorse the NDA nominee but in vain.

Previous article
Jammu makes way for Urban Cruiser Taisor
Next article
Jaishankar meets Chinese envoy, highlights ‘common interest’ in ‘stabilisation’ of India-China ties
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

LS Speaker: Rahul says will support Govt’s choice if Dy Speaker post given to Oppn

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 25: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on...

80 pc of marginal farmers in India affected by adverse climatic events: Report

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 25: A staggering 80 per cent...

International Court seeks arrest of Russian officials over attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets

Northlines Northlines -
THE HAGUE, June 25: The International Criminal Court issued...

To navigate through ‘Turbulent Times’, India must invest in modernisation of armed forces: IAF Chief

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 25: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

LS Speaker: Rahul says will support Govt’s choice if Dy Speaker...

Div Com Jammu and ADGP Team Up to Ensure Safe Amarnath...

80 pc of marginal farmers in India affected by adverse climatic...