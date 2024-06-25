back to top
Search
IndiaJaishankar meets Chinese envoy, highlights 'common interest' in 'stabilisation' of India-China ties
India

Jaishankar meets Chinese envoy, highlights ‘common interest’ in ‘stabilisation’ of India-China ties

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 25: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday emphasised on the “common interest” in “stabilisation and progress” in -China relations during a meeting with Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong, amid the lingering border row in eastern .

Jaishankar also separately met envoys of New Zealand, Kuwait and Sri Lanka.

“Received Ambassador of China Xu Feihong this evening. Discussed our bilateral relationship and our common interest in its stabilization and progress. Wished him a successful tenure,” the external affairs minister said on ‘X'.

The external affairs minister has consistently been maintaining that India's ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

Following the meeting with Jaishankar, the Chinese ambassador said he was looking forward to working with the Indian side to push forward the development of China-India relations towards the “right direction”.

“Honored to call on External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar today. We exchanged views on China-India relations and other issues of common interest,” the envoy said on ‘X'.

“Thanks for his best wishes. Look forward to working with the Indian side to push forward the development of China-India relations towards the right direction,” he said.

Xu arrived in Delhi on May 10 after the position of Chinese ambassador in India remained vacant for nearly 18 months, the longest such gap in over four decades.

The envoy presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu on May 31 along with a number of newly-appointed foreign envoys.

The ties between the two countries nosedived significantly following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in 2021 on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

On his meeting with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Kshenuka D Senewiratne, Jaishankar said they discussed recent developments in bilateral relations, including his visit to Colombo recently.

Jaishankar also held a separate meeting with Kuwait envoy Meshal Mustafa Jasim Alshemali and discussed bilateral issues and interests of the Indian community.

Forty-six Indians had died in a recent fire incident in southern Kuwait.

Previous article
Opposition forces election to LS Speaker’s post, fields K Suresh as joint candidate
Next article
From ‘jai samvidhan’ to ‘jai Bheem’, members raise slogans in LS during oath; Chair’s directions go in vain
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

LS Speaker: Rahul says will support Govt’s choice if Dy Speaker post given to Oppn

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 25: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on...

80 pc of marginal farmers in India affected by adverse climatic events: Report

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 25: A staggering 80 per cent...

International Court seeks arrest of Russian officials over attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets

Northlines Northlines -
THE HAGUE, June 25: The International Criminal Court issued...

To navigate through ‘Turbulent Times’, India must invest in modernisation of armed forces: IAF Chief

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 25: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

LS Speaker: Rahul says will support Govt’s choice if Dy Speaker...

Div Com Jammu and ADGP Team Up to Ensure Safe Amarnath...

80 pc of marginal farmers in India affected by adverse climatic...