Online Threat to Journalists: Raids conducted at 7 places in Kashmir

Jihadi literature, dummy gun among other

incriminating materials recovered, seized: Police

Srinagar, Nov 24 (KNO): Jammu and Kashmir police on

Thursday carried out searches at seven locations in three

districts of the Valley in connection with an online threat to

journalists.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer

(KNO) that the raids were conducted in Srinagar, Budgam

and Pulwama districts.

He said searches were conducted subsequent to the leads

received from searches done a few days ago in the same

case.

He added searches were carried out in the houses of

Showkat Mota in Srinagar, Khaksar Nadeeb Adnan in

Srinagar, Haji Hayat in Pampore and his office in Srinagar,

Ishfaq Reshi in Budgam, Asif Dar (based abroad) and

Saqib Magloo in Srinagar.

The official added that incriminating articles that were

recovered during searches have been seized and further

investigation in the case was going on.

As per a statement issued to KNO, police spokesman said

that “apropos to our earlier press note dated 19/11/2022

regarding searches conducted by Srinagar Police in valley

in connection with case pertaining to online threats to

scribes, police today again carried out raids at 7 locations

in Srinagar, Budgam and Pulwama.”

It is further informed that, during the course of

investigation and on the basis of vital leads obtained from

earlier searches dated 19/11/2022, today the special

teams carried out simultaneous searches at seven

locations in Srinagar, Budgam and Pulwama Districts,

police said.

“The premises which were raided today and subsequently

searched belong to Showkat Mota in Srinagar, Khaksar

Nadeeb Adnan in Srinagar, Haji Hayat in Pampore, Haji

Hayat's Office in Srinagar, Ishfaq Reshi in Budgam, Asif

Dar (based abroad) and Saqib Magloo in Srinagar. Some

among the above-mentioned suspects have been

detained for questioning, however, those on whose

houses searches were carried earlier are being

summoned on a daily basis for examination,” police said.

During search, all the legal formalities and SOPs were

followed professionally and incriminating materials

including mobiles, computers, laptops, pendrives,

simcards, Jihadi literature, banking documents, dummy

gun, US & Russian currency notes were recovered and

seized by the respective teams, police said.

“The investigation in the instant case is going on

vigorously and is in an advanced stage. General public is

requested to cooperate with Police and bring any

information relevant to this case in the notice of Srinagar

Police,” police said—(KNO)