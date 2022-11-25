Online Threat to Journalists: Raids conducted at 7 places in Kashmir

Jihadi literature, dummy gun among other
incriminating materials recovered, seized: Police
Srinagar, Nov 24 (KNO): Jammu and Kashmir police on
Thursday carried out searches at seven locations in three
districts of the Valley in connection with an online threat to
journalists.
An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer
(KNO) that the raids were conducted in Srinagar, Budgam
and Pulwama districts.
He said searches were conducted subsequent to the leads
received from searches done a few days ago in the same
case.
He added searches were carried out in the houses of
Showkat Mota in Srinagar, Khaksar Nadeeb Adnan in
Srinagar, Haji Hayat in Pampore and his office in Srinagar,
Ishfaq Reshi in Budgam, Asif Dar (based abroad) and
Saqib Magloo in Srinagar.
The official added that incriminating articles that were
recovered during searches have been seized and further
investigation in the case was going on.
As per a statement issued to KNO, police spokesman said
that “apropos to our earlier press note dated 19/11/2022
regarding searches conducted by Srinagar Police in valley
in connection with case pertaining to online threats to
scribes, police today again carried out raids at 7 locations
in Srinagar, Budgam and Pulwama.”
It is further informed that, during the course of
investigation and on the basis of vital leads obtained from
earlier searches dated 19/11/2022, today the special
teams carried out simultaneous searches at seven
locations in Srinagar, Budgam and Pulwama Districts,
police said.
“The premises which were raided today and subsequently
searched belong to Showkat Mota in Srinagar, Khaksar
Nadeeb Adnan in Srinagar, Haji Hayat in Pampore, Haji
Hayat's Office in Srinagar, Ishfaq Reshi in Budgam, Asif
Dar (based abroad) and Saqib Magloo in Srinagar. Some
among the above-mentioned suspects have been
detained for questioning, however, those on whose
houses searches were carried earlier are being
summoned on a daily basis for examination,” police said.
During search, all the legal formalities and SOPs were
followed professionally and incriminating materials
including mobiles, computers, laptops, pendrives,
simcards, Jihadi literature, banking documents, dummy
gun, US & Russian currency notes were recovered and
seized by the respective teams, police said.
“The investigation in the instant case is going on
vigorously and is in an advanced stage. General public is
requested to cooperate with Police and bring any
information relevant to this case in the notice of Srinagar
Police,” police said—(KNO)