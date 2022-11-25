Srinagar, Nov 23 (KNO): Jammu and Kashmir Police
Thursday said that the man involved in the killing of
Kashmiri Pandit, Puran Krishan Bhat has been identified
and the accused is missing since November 12.
ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted that during
investigation of case FIR No 211/2022 of PS Shopian
pertaining to killing of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat
of Chowdharygund by militants on October 15, one
Muhammad Latief Lone S/O Nisar Ah of Check
Kachidoora, was found to be involved in the “heinous
terror crime.”
"The killer is missing from his home since 12/11/2022 and
any person giving any information about accused Mohd
Latief Lone will be suitably rewarded by Police,” he said.
Pooran was killed at his residence in Chaudry Gund
Shopian in October this year.
Militant involved in killing of Pt Pooran Krishan Bhat identified
Srinagar, Nov 23 (KNO): Jammu and Kashmir Police