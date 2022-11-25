Militant involved in killing of Pt Pooran Krishan Bhat identified

Srinagar, Nov 23 (KNO): Jammu and Kashmir Police

Thursday said that the man involved in the killing of

Kashmiri Pandit, Puran Krishan Bhat has been identified

and the accused is missing since November 12.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted that during

investigation of case FIR No 211/2022 of PS Shopian

pertaining to killing of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat

of Chowdharygund by militants on October 15, one

Muhammad Latief Lone S/O Nisar Ah of Check

Kachidoora, was found to be involved in the “heinous

terror crime.”

"The killer is missing from his home since 12/11/2022 and

any person giving any information about accused Mohd

Latief Lone will be suitably rewarded by Police,” he said.

Pooran was killed at his residence in Chaudry Gund

Shopian in October this year.