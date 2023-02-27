Numerology helps produce vibration to deal with situations: Dr Chaudhry

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Stressing upon the need to dispel myths around ‘numerology’ the well-known Numerologist, Dr J.C. Chaudhry has said that this ‘old wisdom’ helps produce vibrations to deal with negative as well as positive situations.

Dr. Chaudhry, who is also founder of Chaudhry Nummero, was the Chief Guest at the inaugural event of Nakshatra 2023, being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

During the event, Dr J.C. Chaudhry said, “It is an honor to be a part of Nakshatra 2023. We need to hold such events regularly to raise awareness about ancient predictive science and integrate it with modern sciences for a better life. I believe that through numerology, we can journey down undiscovered paths and produce vibration to deal with both positive and negative situations. I want more people to practice this old wisdom and dispel myths about the power of numbers in one’s life.”

Dr. Chaudhry has set up an International Numerology Forum bringing together numerologists from around the world under one umbrella. He has also instituted the International Numerology Day on November 18 every year in order to dedicate a special day to the science of numerology, a very unique, interesting, and predictive science.

Currently, Dr. Chaudhry provides Numerology solutions and services to eminent personalities in India and countries across the globe such as the UAE, Canada, Singapore, South Africa, Malaysia, UK, and Netherlands. His specialties include Business Numerology, Name correction, Newborn Numerology, Marriage Numerology, Lo Shu Grid Numerology, among others.