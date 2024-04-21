back to top
Non-Invasive Spinal Cord Stimulation Shows Potential In Early Testing
Technology

Non-Invasive Spinal Cord Stimulation Shows Potential In Early Testing

By: Northlines

Date:

A new bioelectric developed by an Indian American startup aims to provide relief for various spinal cord related conditions in a non-surgical manner. The device developed by Los Angeles based SpineX is a neuromodulation system that uses mild electrical pulses to stimulate specific areas of the spinal cord through electrodes placed on the skin.

SpineX CEO Parag Gad, a biomedical engineer, envisioned this approach after years of research on neuroengineering at UCLA. He discovered that carefully administered electric stimulation can help restore communication between the brain, spinal cord and muscles. Gad's system is akin to a “hearing aid for the spine”, offering a non-invasive alternative to treat issues like neurogenic bladder or cerebral palsy related movement difficulties.

Two initial products under development focus on these populations. One called SCONE targets conditions in adults like spinal cord injuries or multiple sclerosis. Another called SCiP is tailored for children with cerebral palsy. Both utilize the same stimulation mechanism but with different dosage levels appropriate for each age group.

Multiple clinical studies are underway to validate the system's effectiveness and safety. Early results show promising improvements in functionality for areas like bladder control or mobility. If approved, SpineX seeks to deliver a home-based treatment allowing ongoing therapy without frequent clinic visits. The user-friendly design incorporates an app to monitor progress and optimize settings over time using artificial intelligence.

Gad hopes to obtain regulatory clearance from authorities in both the US and simultaneously. This novel bioelectric approach could offer new hope for managing difficult spinal cord related conditions in a non-invasive way. Further research is still needed but initial signs suggest this “hearing aid for the spine” may transform care for many patients worldwide.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

