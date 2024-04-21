Upcoming Malayalam blockbuster Manjummel Boys to stream exclusively on major streaming service

back to top
By: Northlines

Date:

One of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters of recent times, ‘Manjummel Boys' is all set to have its exclusive digital premiere on a prominent streaming platform. The survival thriller starring an ensemble cast became a massive box office success upon its theatrical release earlier this year.

Directed by Chidambaram, the film is based on a real-life incident involving a group of friends. Set against the scenic backdrop of Kodaikanal hills, it follows the journey of the friends from a small Kochi town called Manjummel as they embark on a vacation that takes an unexpected turn. Featuring talented actors like Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi and Balu Varghese in pivotal roles, the edge-of-the-seat drama struck a chord with audiences for its compelling storytelling.

‘Manjummel Boys' shattered numerous box office records to become the highest grossing Malayalam movie ever. Surpassing Rs. 200 crores in worldwide collections, it surpassed the previous record held by another critically-acclaimed film. Impressed by its phenomenal ticket sales, the popular streaming service has acquired the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of the movie.

In an announcement on social media, the platform confirmed that the much-awaited digital premiere of ‘Manjummel Boys' will be announced soon. Movie fans are eagerly awaiting to watch the gritty survival drama from the comfort of their homes. With its nail-biting storyline and polished performances, the film is destined to find a whole new audience on the digital space.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

