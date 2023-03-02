NMDC Mines awarded 5 Star Rating by IBM

NL Corresspondent

Hyderabad, Mar 2: NMDC’s iron ore mines – Kirandul Deposit – 14 MZ, Kirandul Deposit – 14 NMZ and Bacheli Deposit – 5 have been awarded 5 Star Ratings by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) in Nagpur on Wednesday. Honourable Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Shri Pralhad Joshi presented the award to NMDC’s Director Production Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty.

NMDC’s mines consistently feature in the best performing mining leases of the country and receive 5 Star Rating in the Star Rating System of IBM, Ministry of Mines. The mines are assessed based on their efforts and initiatives taken for the implementation of Sustainable Development Framework (SDF). Assessment parameters include impact management through scientific and efficient mining; addressing social impacts of resettlement and rehabilitation; local community engagements and welfare programmes; progressive and final mine enclosure; and adoption of international standards.

Congratulating the team, Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty said, “As India’s largest producer of iron ore, it is NMDC’s responsibility to adopt mining practices that are sustainable, efficient and environment friendly. We will continue to innovate and digitalise our production processes while being an eco-friendly miner to the nation.”

NMDC participated in the Special Mining Exhibition celebrating the 75th Foundation Day of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) in Nagpur. Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Mines inaugurated the NMDC Pavilion highlighting the strides and recent initiatives of the company and India’s mining sector.