Frightened Hizbul top commanders huddled together to plan for escaping killing dragnet

Sarbjeet Singh

Jammu Tawi, March 2

Hizbul Mujahideen’s ‘top ranking commander’, Bashir Ahmed Pir alias Imtiaz Alam, who was designated as a terrorist by the Center five months ago, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on February 22. Frightened of this incident, the top ‘commander’ of Hizbul Mujahideen, Salahuddin, has called an emergent meeting with his other ‘commanders’ to find out the ways and means to escape from such reoccurrence. He also announced a reward for reaching to the culprits of Imtiaz Alam’s killer.

The head of Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Salahuddin held a meeting with some commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen in Rawalpindi. In this meeting, Deputy Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Pakistan Maulana Taj Ali Shah, Hizbul Mujahideen Pakistan Chairman Maulana Gauhar Rehman, General Secretary of Hizbul Mujahideen Rawalpindi Maulana Nisar Ahmed Qureshi Ghazi Commander Hizbul Mujahideen,

Hizbul Mujahideen Launching Chief District Rawalpindi Sadiqabad Nadeer Rehman,

Hizbul Mujahideen Social Media Commander Inayatullah Khan,

Hizbul Mujahideen central security in-charge Muhammad Ishaq and Jamaat-e-Islami district Rawalpindi president Muhammad Ayub Chaudhary were present in the meeting.

Addressing Hizbul Mujahideen security in-charge Muhammad Ishaq in this meeting Syed Salahuddin said that all Ghazi commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen should be given good training and security should be arranged for their families. In addition, any commander who held the position of Chief Commander at that time appointed highly trained Mujahideen to protect all those commanders who were carrying out the work of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Salahuddin, head of Hizbul Mujahideen further said that Hizbul Mujahideen wants to see those who fired on Imtiaz Alam as soon as possible. He ordered the returning Ghazi Commando that whoever would handover the killer of Commander Imtiaz Alam to Hizbul Mujahideen would be given a handsome reward.

In this closed door meeting, the reports said that an elaborate plan was devised to ensure protection of all fighting commanders and leaders from targeted killing.