Nearly 25L tokens generated in J&K hospitals through Scan & Share facility in 8 months

Srinagar, Dec 18: Jammu & Kashmir has generated approximately 25 lakh out-patient department (OPD) tokens through the innovative Scan & Share Queue Management System.

An official informed that the feat was accomplished within just eight months since the launch of the initiative, and highlights the “remarkable” progress made under digital interventions in healthcare.

He said the active healthcare facilities have been performing exceptionally well, and there is a consistent increase in token generation with each passing day.

The Scan and Share QR-based OPD registration programme commenced in April of this year, initially targeting Government Medical Colleges and Associated Hospitals during the first phase. Subsequently, it extended to include all district hospitals in the second phase and community health centres (CHCs) in the third phase.

Dr Shafqat Khan, Additional Director, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), informed KNO that the QR code-based rapid OPD registration service is implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). This service ensures swift and queue-less patient registration, saving time for both patients and healthcare facilities, he said.

“Patients use any health application of their choice, such as ABHA, Aarogya Setu, or EkaCare, to scan the QR code and share their ABHA profile with the Health Management Information System (HMIS) of the hospital. This enables paperless registration and instant token generation, optimizing the allocation of resources for registration,” he said.

Dr Khan added, “The patient's health records also get digitally linked to their ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account), which they can manage and access from their phone anytime anywhere. With increased adoption, patient registrations can be made effortless, seamless, and accurate. Our focus is to work closely with the stakeholders to maximise the impact of ABDM-enabled digital health services.”

Patients availing of these facilities at different hospitals said the OPD registration has become effortless, seamless and accurate through this Scan and Share functionality.

They said the process has empowered patients to register themselves, especially in revisits, without standing in long queues, adding that this not only provides immediate benefits to patients but also encourages the acceptance of digital solutions for their health needs.