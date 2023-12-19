J&K Govt makes major strides in employment

Fills 31,830 jobs, creates 7.4 Lakh since 2019

Srinagar, Dec 18: From August 2019 to December 6, 2023, a combined total of 31,830 vacancies in the government sector, including positions in J&K Bank, have been filled in Union Territory, while several other measures were taken for creation of employment opportunities to the unemployment youth, the government data revealed here on Saturday.

An official document available with KNO news agency, states that the Government of Jammu & Kashmir has taken several measures for creation of employment opportunities to the unemployment youth, which includes Implementation of self-employment schemes across various sectors to establish sustainable income-generating ventures for unemployed youth.

It stated that a cumulative total of 7.4 lakh self-employment and livelihood opportunities have been created or reinforced since the fiscal year 2021-22, extending up to December 6 2023.

The document also stated that the government introduced new initiatives such as Mumkin, Tejaswani, and Spurring Entrepreneurship under Mission Youth, aimed at facilitating the establishment of business units and sustainable livelihood projects, particularly in the transport sector.

“Job fairs and placement drives have been organized at divisional and district levels, creating a platform for unemployed youth and potential employers, resulting in enhanced job placement opportunities. Over the last two years, a total of 151 job fairs were conducted, with participation from 1631 companies,” it said.

The government announced the introduction of skill development programs for FY 2023-24, aiming to address skill gaps among the youth. Between 2020 and October 2023, a total of 4,74,464 candidates actively engaged in career counseling sessions, while 2,12,109 candidates participated in awareness campaigns for career guidance.

The government implemented governance reforms, conducting transparent large-scale recruitment drives post-reorganization. The establishment of the Accelerated Recruitment Committee in 2020 oversees public sector recruitment. The “Yogyata Se Rozgar” initiative emphasizes merit-based selections in a transparent, equitable, and fair manner. To enhance transparency and expedite the recruitment process, interviews for all posts up to and including Pay Level 5, and some in Pay Level 6, have been eliminated, it added.