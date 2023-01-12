National Conclave on NEP concludes in Jammu

Jammu Tawi, January 11: The maiden National Conclave on NEP which

was inaugurated on the 9th concluded today evening, here in the

Convention Centre Jammu.

Delegates including teachers, officials of Education Department,

private players and other stakeholders of education sector from across

the country joined in to brainstorm towards making the NEP-2020, that is

the first education policy of the twenty-first century announced after 34

years of the last National Policy on Education of 1986, a grand success.

Director School Education Jammu, Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma

presented a comprehensive power point presentation on the

achievements and work under progress in the education sector in J&K.

One of the main objectives of the National Education Policy is to

transform India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It

envisions an India-centric education system that contributes directly to

transforming India into a Knowledge super-power, he said.

The Director School Education Jammu concluded the first National

Conclave on National Education Policy (NEP) -2020 which

was organized by Agri Industries Vikas Chamber, New Delhi under the

aegis of Department of School Education, JKUT. The Resource Person

from various parts of the country expressed their views on “Challenges &

Implementation of National Education Policy 2020”.

Dr. Manoj Gupta, Director AIVC and Dr Bindu Singh informed that

more than 9000 schools across the region were watching the conclave

online through AIVC You Tube Channel while Sanjeev singh, Executive

Director said that more 600 participants from the country participated in

the said conclave.

Col.(Retd) Rajendra Prasad Nadella, CEO i30 Learning Centre

addressed the participants on how i30 was instrumental and ready to

implement the NEP compliant programs of i30 along with the School

Education Department of JKUT in a virtual mode.

Prof. Rajesh Nair from MIT, USA joined the event virtually and

gave the insight of Trends & Technology that can be incorporated in the

NEP model.

Mahesh Shetty, Mentor, i30 Learning Centre shared advantages of

Digital Transformation impacting all learners in JKUT. Dr. Mehboob

Makhdoomi, Chairman, YSMMET and Dr. Amit Chandra, Policy Fellow,

Centre for Civil Society shared the insight on challenges in the

implementation of NEP-2020.

Shahid Khan, Director, Brain Mapping, discussed the

Employability Skills while Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma, Chairman, NISA,

discussed the challenges of the Implementation of NEP & the benefits of

the same.

Sushil Gupta, Vice President (Initiatives), NISA, discussed

Environmental Education impact in Schools. Ashok Thakur, Founder,

Muni International School, discussed the development of Pedagogy.

Dr Jinender Jain explained research of medicine free life .Many

government school students also participated in cultural activities.