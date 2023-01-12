National Conclave on NEP concludes in Jammu

Jammu Tawi, January 11: The maiden National Conclave on NEP which
was inaugurated on the 9th concluded today evening, here in the
Convention Centre Jammu.
Delegates including teachers, officials of Education Department,
private players and other stakeholders of education sector from across
the country joined in to brainstorm towards making the NEP-2020, that is
the first education policy of the twenty-first century announced after 34
years of the last National Policy on Education of 1986, a grand success.
Director School Education Jammu, Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma
presented a comprehensive power point presentation on the
achievements and work under progress in the education sector in J&K.
One of the main objectives of the National Education Policy is to
transform India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It
envisions an India-centric education system that contributes directly to
transforming India into a Knowledge super-power, he said.
The Director School Education Jammu concluded the first National
Conclave on National Education Policy (NEP) -2020 which
was organized by Agri Industries Vikas Chamber, New Delhi under the
aegis of Department of School Education, JKUT. The Resource Person
from various parts of the country expressed their views on “Challenges &
Implementation of National Education Policy 2020”.
Dr. Manoj Gupta, Director AIVC and Dr Bindu Singh informed that
more than 9000 schools across the region were watching the conclave
online through AIVC You Tube Channel while Sanjeev singh, Executive
Director said that more 600 participants from the country participated in
the said conclave.
Col.(Retd) Rajendra Prasad Nadella, CEO i30 Learning Centre
addressed the participants on how i30 was instrumental and ready to
implement the NEP compliant programs of i30 along with the School
Education Department of JKUT in a virtual mode.
Prof. Rajesh Nair from MIT, USA joined the event virtually and
gave the insight of Trends & Technology that can be incorporated in the
NEP model.
Mahesh Shetty, Mentor, i30 Learning Centre shared advantages of
Digital Transformation impacting all learners in JKUT. Dr. Mehboob
Makhdoomi, Chairman, YSMMET and Dr. Amit Chandra, Policy Fellow,
Centre for Civil Society shared the insight on challenges in the
implementation of NEP-2020.
Shahid Khan, Director, Brain Mapping, discussed the
Employability Skills while Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma, Chairman, NISA,
discussed the challenges of the Implementation of NEP & the benefits of
the same.
Sushil Gupta, Vice President (Initiatives), NISA, discussed
Environmental Education impact in Schools. Ashok Thakur, Founder,
Muni International School, discussed the development of Pedagogy.
Dr Jinender Jain explained research of medicine free life .Many
government school students also participated in cultural activities.