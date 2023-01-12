Dr Yash Pal head panel for drafting guidelines on outdated bio-medical equipments

Jammu Tawi, Jan 11: J&K Government has constituted

a committee in order to formulate draft guidelines for

outdated bio-medical equipment and instruments in

healthcare institutions of J&K.

As per order Dr. Yash Pal Director (Coordination), New

Medical Colleges, J&K will be Chairman of the

committee

The other members of the committee include Dr.

Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services

Kashmir, Dr. Farooq A. Jan, Medical Superintendent,

SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar, Dr. Dara Singh Medical

Superintendent, SMGS Hospital, Jammu and Mrs.

Deepshikha Sharma, Chief Accounts Officer,

Directorate of Health Services Jammu.

"The committee shall submit detailed draft guidelines for

outdated bio-medical equipment and instruments of

various healthcare institutions and the mode of disposal

thereof, keeping in view the various provisions of GFR-

2017," reads an order.