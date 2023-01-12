Jammu Tawi, Jan 11: J&K Government has constituted
a committee in order to formulate draft guidelines for
outdated bio-medical equipment and instruments in
healthcare institutions of J&K.
As per order Dr. Yash Pal Director (Coordination), New
Medical Colleges, J&K will be Chairman of the
committee
The other members of the committee include Dr.
Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services
Kashmir, Dr. Farooq A. Jan, Medical Superintendent,
SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar, Dr. Dara Singh Medical
Superintendent, SMGS Hospital, Jammu and Mrs.
Deepshikha Sharma, Chief Accounts Officer,
Directorate of Health Services Jammu.
"The committee shall submit detailed draft guidelines for
outdated bio-medical equipment and instruments of
various healthcare institutions and the mode of disposal
thereof, keeping in view the various provisions of GFR-
2017," reads an order.
Dr Yash Pal head panel for drafting guidelines on outdated bio-medical equipments
