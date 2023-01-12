Dense fog, unbearable cold in Jammu Air, rail, Road traffic affected

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, Jan 11 (KNO): The dense fog cover

coupled with the unbearable cold conditions throws

normal life out of gear, while frequent power cuts add to

the misery of people in Jammu.

Moreover, air and rail operation remained hit on the

fourth consecutive day due to dense blanket of fog

gripped Jammu on Wednesday while movement on

roads also registered snail pace and long traffic jams

due to fog and many under construction roads.

Vehicles moved at snail's pace on the road with

headlights on to avoid any untoward like incident due to

fog.

As per the weathermen, the foggy weather conditions

will prevail for a few more days while the chilling weather

conditions continue as fresh western disturbances likely

to hit after with weather is expected to improve after

January 15.

“Due to fog, flight operation also remained affected,” the

Jammu Airport official said. He added that no flight took

off in the morning due to poor visibility. Meanwhile a

senior railway official said that the trains are arriving 3 to

4 hours late from their scheduled time as the rail

operation is badly affected due to dense fog in northern

parts of the country.

However, a weatherman said that snowing at Sonmarg,

Gulmarg and other higher reaches of Kashmir, light rain

in plains of North and Central Kashmir and cloudy and

Fog in plains of Jammu.

“There will be a gradual increase in intensity and

distribution of snow and rain as the day progresses with

main activity towards evening and night. Some places,

mainly higher reaches may receive heavy snowfall,” he

said and forecast widespread light to moderate rain in

plains of Jammu tomorrow and weather will be mainly

dry from January 14 to 17.

In view of prevailing harsh cold conditions, the

administration already extended winter vacations in

schools till January 16. Many schools are conducting

online classes for primary wings.

Jammu recorded maximum temperature 11.5 degree

Celsius and minimum temperature 9.5 degree Celsius.

People in plains of Jammu especially the roadside

vendors were seen burning firewood and charcoal to

protect themselves from chill while the business houses

have installed warmers and electric heaters to provide

respite to the visitors from the harsh weather.