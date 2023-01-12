Dense fog, unbearable cold in Jammu Air, rail, Road traffic affected

Yogesh
Jammu Tawi, Jan 11 (KNO): The dense fog cover
coupled with the unbearable cold conditions throws
normal life out of gear, while frequent power cuts add to
the misery of people in Jammu.
Moreover, air and rail operation remained hit on the
fourth consecutive day due to dense blanket of fog
gripped Jammu on Wednesday while movement on
roads also registered snail pace and long traffic jams
due to fog and many under construction roads.
Vehicles moved at snail's pace on the road with
headlights on to avoid any untoward like incident due to
fog.
As per the weathermen, the foggy weather conditions
will prevail for a few more days while the chilling weather
conditions continue as fresh western disturbances likely
to hit after with weather is expected to improve after
January 15.
“Due to fog, flight operation also remained affected,” the
Jammu Airport official said. He added that no flight took
off in the morning due to poor visibility. Meanwhile a
senior railway official said that the trains are arriving 3 to
4 hours late from their scheduled time as the rail
operation is badly affected due to dense fog in northern
parts of the country.
However, a weatherman said that snowing at Sonmarg,
Gulmarg and other higher reaches of Kashmir, light rain
in plains of North and Central Kashmir and cloudy and
Fog in plains of Jammu.
“There will be a gradual increase in intensity and
distribution of snow and rain as the day progresses with
main activity towards evening and night. Some places,
mainly higher reaches may receive heavy snowfall,” he
said and forecast widespread light to moderate rain in
plains of Jammu tomorrow and weather will be mainly
dry from January 14 to 17.
In view of prevailing harsh cold conditions, the
administration already extended winter vacations in
schools till January 16. Many schools are conducting
online classes for primary wings.
Jammu recorded maximum temperature 11.5 degree
Celsius and minimum temperature 9.5 degree Celsius.
People in plains of Jammu especially the roadside
vendors were seen burning firewood and charcoal to
protect themselves from chill while the business houses
have installed warmers and electric heaters to provide
respite to the visitors from the harsh weather.