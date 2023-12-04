Mughal road reopens after 3 days closure due to snowfall

Jammu Tawi, Dec 3: Mughal road, connecting Kashmir Valley's Shopian district with twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, reopened on Sunday for one-way traffic after remaining closed due to fresh snowfall, officials said.

The thoroughfare was closed due to snowfall at several places along the road including ‘Pir Ki Gali' on November 30.

DTI Mughal Road Kapil Manhas confirmed that traffic has been opened towards Shopian end.

Earlier this year, the road, considered as alternative to Jammu-Srinagar Highway, was closed on several occasions due to snowfall, particularly in ‘Pir KiGali' and its adjoining areas.