Woman, lover held for murdering husband

Srinagar, Dec 3: A woman and her boyfriend were arrested in Sopore sub-district for allegedly killing the former’s husband.

Police said on December 1, 2023, a complaint lodged by one woman identified as Shaista, a resident of Zaloora who was accompanied by some Neighbours and relatives in Police station Bomai stated that during intervening night her husband Riyaz Ahmad Mir went out of his house and didn’t return till morning.

After receiving a complaint, police went to the spot for verification and during the search along with locals’ body of Riyaz was recovered from the trench of his house which was covered with a lid, Police said.

After examining the body, police found that it is a murder, and a case was registered besides subsequently medical formalities were completed.

During investigation some suspects were called for questioning including the wife of the deceased, Shaista who had lodged a missing complaint related to her husband.

During questioning Shaista confessed that she along with her boyfriend Waseem, a resident of Tujjer killed her husband during the night and concealed his body in the trench.

After confession, accused Waseem was also arrested who also confessed his crime and rope used in committing the crime were also recovered, Further investigation is going on, police added.