Gulmarg experiences season’s coldest night at -3.6-C

SRINAGAR, Dec 3: Amid dry and cold weather in Kashmir, Gulmarg experienced season's coldest night with temperature plummeting to -3.6-C on Sunday, officials said.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg experienced the season's coldest night on Sunday at -3.6-C against the normal -0.6-C which is 3.2-C below normal for the valley of meadows in north Kashmir.

Tourist resort of Pahalgam in South Kashmir remained the second coldest place with minimum temperature dipping to -2.4-C against the normal -3.3-C and it was 0.9-C above normal for the Valley of shepherds.

Srinagar had a low of 1.4-C against the 4.8-C recorded the previous night and it was 2.3-C above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway recorded a low of 1.2?C, Kupwara 1.2-C, and Kukernag 2.6-C on Sunday.

However, the maximum temperature in Srinagar was recorded 13.3-C the previous day which was 1.9-C above normal amid occasional appearance of sun.

The Meteorological department forecast weather to remain dry over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Mughal road connecting south Kashmir's Shopian district with the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu division remained closed for the 4th consecutive day today due to recent snowfall.

The traffic on strategic Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road connection Zojila pass in Ladakh was put through after snow was cleared from the highway, a traffic official said and added amid slippery road conditions people are advised to drive cautiously.