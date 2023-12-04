Mizoram Election Results : ZPM surges ahead of MNF in Mizoram polls, Deputy CM loses, CM trailing

New Delhi, Dec 4 : The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) surged ahead in early trends and was leading in 28 seats, besides winning one, as votes were being counted for the assembly elections in Mizoram on Monday morning, according to the Election Commission (EC).



The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) was leading in 8 seats, the BJP in three and the Congress in one, it said.

Mizoram has 40 assembly seats, and 21 is the majority mark.

Deputy CM Tawnluia lost to ZPM candidate W Chhuanawma in the Tuichang seat by a margin of 909 votes.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga was trailing in the Aizawl East-1 seat to ZPM's Lalthansanga after two rounds of counting.



Health Minister R Lalthangliana was trailing in the South Tuipui seat, and ZPM candidate Jeje Lalpekhlua was leading.

ZPM's CM candidate Lalduhoma was leading in the Serchhip seat.



The counting was being held in 13 centres. Postal ballots were counted first, and from 8.30 am, the counting for votes polled in the EVMs began.