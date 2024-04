MS Dhoni can be seen hobbling after Chennai Super Kings' match against Delhi Capitals in Vizag on Sunday.

In a video going viral on the social media, MS Dhoni can been seen hobbling with a heavily strapped ice pack on his ankle, following Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) 20-run loss against Delhi Capitals in Vizag.

In the video, Dhoni can be seen talking with the youngsters and then he walked towards the ground staffs of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, and took a group photo.