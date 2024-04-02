Zomato Receives Service Tax Demand and Penalty Order Totaling Rs 184 Crore

The company said it will be filing an appeal against the order before an appropriate authority as it believes it has a “strong case on merits”.

Online food delivery platform Zomato said it has received a service tax demand and penalty order aggregating over Rs 184 crore, and will file an appeal against it before an appropriate authority.

The demand order has been received for non-payment of service tax for the period October 2014 to June 2017 determined on the basis of certain sales made by the foreign subsidiaries and branches of the company to its customers located outside India, the company said in a late night regulatory filing.