Prithviraj’s dedication for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ role made co-stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff feel like extras

The highly anticipated action entertainer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has been making headlines ever since its announcement owing to the massive star cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj in pivotal roles. While fans eagerly await the onscreen face-off between the two ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', little did they know about the immense dedication shown by Prithviraj off-screen to bring director Ali Abbas Zafar's vision to life.

In a recent interview, Prithviraj opened up about the lengths he went to in order to shoot for his introduction sequence in the film. At the time, he was already juggling shoots for two big budget projects in India. However, when Ali presented the coveted antagonists role to him, he couldn't refuse. This meant travelling across borders at a moment's notice to shoot crucial scenes for Ali's magnum opus.

Prithviraj shared that he drove over long distances from the shoots of his other films in Manali to catch international flights to Scotland, where his introduction was being filmed. Fighting extreme weather and time constraints, he gave his everything to the 4 hour long shoot in the breathtaking Glen Nevis, only to take the return journey back to resume previous commitments.

Ali Abbas Zafar reinforced Prithviraj's dedication, mentioning how Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff would jokingly feel like extras on days Prithviraj graced the set as all attention would be on him.

With visual spectacles promised across real international locations and a power packed trio headlines, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is generating massive pre-release buzz.Fans can't wait to see PrithvirajSink his teeth into the antagonist bringing his character to life when the film hits theaters on April 10th 2023.