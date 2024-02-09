‘Momentary foul smell’ forces Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight to return to Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 9: A Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft returned to the Capital on Friday morning, with the airline saying the plane came back as a precaution due to a “momentary foul smell”.

The flight 6E 449 returned to the Indira Gandhi Airport (IGIA) sometime after take-off. In a statement, IndiGo said there was a “momentary foul smell” and the pilot following standard operating procedures landed back in Delhi as a precaution.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

“An alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to all the passengers,” the airline said.

