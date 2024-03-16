Search
Breaking NewsModi government bans Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik faction), JK...
Breaking NewsIndiaJammu Kashmir

Modi government bans Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik faction), JK Peoples Freedom League

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Mar 16: The Modi government has banned the and Liberation Front, led by incarcerated terror accused Yasin Malik, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and four Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League factions for their involvement in fomenting terror and secessionism in the Union territory.

Announcing the decisions, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said anyone found challenging the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation will face harsh legal consequences.

In a separate notification, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs also banned four factions of the J-K Peoples League – JKPL (Mukhtar Ahmed Waza), JKPL (Bashir Ahmad Tota), JKPL (Ghulam Mohammad Khan) and the Yaqoob Sheikh-led JKPL (Aziz Sheikh).

“The Modi government has declared the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)' as an ‘Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years,” Shah wrote on ‘X'.

The minister said the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, which was also declared a banned group for five years, has threatened 's integrity by promoting, aiding and abetting secession of Jammu and Kashmir through terrorism.

“The Modi government will remain unsparing to people and organisations involved in terror activities,” he said in another post.

Previous article
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 16: A Delhi court on Saturday...

‘Poll bond info partial’: Supreme Court notice to State Bank of India

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Taking exception to incomplete disclosure of information...

Russia’s Putin votes online on first day of election

Northlines Northlines -
Moscow, Mar 16: Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is...

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un rides luxury car given by Russian president Vladimir Putin, oversees drills

Northlines Northlines -
Seoul, Mar 16: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in...

‘Poll bond info partial’: Supreme Court notice to State Bank of...

Russia’s Putin votes online on first day of election