Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

By: Northlines

New Delhi, Mar 16: A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him for skipping summons in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra also allowed Kejriwal to leave the courtroom.

“Offence being bailable, accused Arvind Kejriwal is admitted to bail,” it said.

The court further directed the ED to hand over documents related to the complaints to Kejriwal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed two complaints before the magisterial court, seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case.

The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor not honouring summonses no. 4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had earlier moved the magisterial court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

