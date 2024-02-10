Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata

New Delhi, Feb 10: Veteran actor and Padma Bhushan awardee Mithun Chakraborty has been hospitalised.



The actor was rushed to the emergency unit of Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after reportedly feeling unwell.

Details about his health condition are still awaited.

Mithun is known for his iconic roles in Bollywood. The actor-turned-politician has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with his performances in films such as ‘Disco Dancer', ‘Jung', ‘Prem Pratigyaa', ‘Pyar Jhukta Nahin', and ‘Mard'.

