Dharmendra ‘rechristened’ as new Bollywood movie ‘Teri Baton Mein Uljha jiya’ hits the screen

Dharmendra is one of the most loved actors and has entertained audience with his on-screen performances.



He made his Hindi film debut in 1960 with ‘Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere’

However, with the release of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, it has been revealed that Dharam ji has made a change to his name. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ released in theatres on February 9.



The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The veteran actor plays the role of Shahid’s grandfather in the film. He is referred to as Dada.

The opening credits revealed that Dharmendra has decided to incorporate the middle and surname he was given at birth. He has been credited as Dharmendra Singh Deol in the film.



Born on December 8, 1935, Dharmendra is the son of Kewal Kishan Singh Deol and Satwant Kaur.

He was born in Punjab and grew up in Sahnewal village before he moved to Mumbai to pursue acting. When he entered the film industry, Dharmendra dropped his middle and surname. However, when his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol entered the industry as actors, they chose to retain the family surname.