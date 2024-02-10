Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto begin parleys to keep Imran Khan away from power as Pakistan poll results drag on

Islamabad, Feb 10: Even as final results of the Pakistan general elections are awaited, PTI founder Imran Khan and PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif have claimed win and delivered victory speeches.



Now, since PML(N) has failed to get majority in the polls but has emerged as the “single largest party”, it is in talks with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutoo Zardari, Dawn reported.



On Friday night, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal met with former prime minister and PML(N) President Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore and exchanged views on government formation, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both parties have agreed to work together to achieve political and economic stability in the country, it added.

Nawaz had claimed that PML(N) has emerged as the single largest party in the polls.