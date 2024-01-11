Mir elected Srinagar Mountaineering president

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 11: Muzaffar Ahmad Mir, a prominent businessman and a nature lover of Srinagar has been unanimously elected as the president of District Mountaineering Association, Srinagar in an election meeting held at Government Middle School, Athwajan, Srinagar.

Irshad Ahmad Mir, a seasoned trekker was elected as general secretary of the Association.

Whereas Mushtaq Ahmad Parrey was unanimously elected as vice president, Adil Bashir Rather and Tanveer Ahmad, both avid trekkers were elected as joint secretary and treasurer respectively of the district association.

Five members of the executive body which included Muzamil Akhter, Roshni, Irfan Sofi, Amin Ul Aziz and Arshad Majeed Bhat were also elected unanimously.

The elections were conducted in a very cordial and smooth manner by Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, the returning officer of the elections. Syed Mohammad Hussain, president District Mountaineering Association, Pulwama was deputed by Mountaineering Association of J&K (MAJK), as observer.

Muzaffar Ahmed Mir, the newly elected president, who is a passionate lover of mountains while addressing the members thanked them for the trust they had imposed in him and promised to do everything to promote trekking, mountaineering and sport climbing in the district.

Syed Mohammad Hussain, the returning officer of the elections thanked all the representatives from various adventure clubs of Srinagar for enthusiastically participating in the district elections. He advised them to work with complete dedication and zeal for the promotion of adventure activities in the district and hoped that very soon the sport climbers of the district would excel at the national sport climbing competitions. He also assured all possible help and cooperation to the district association from the Mountaineering Association of J&K.