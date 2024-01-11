T20 Winter Cricket Championship concludes at Kupwara

Sporting initiative under VBSY to combat drug menace in the district appreciated by all

NL Corresspondent

Kupwara, Jan 11: In a proactive effort to engage the youth in constructive and healthy activities and as a pivotal measure to curb the drug menace in the border district, a Winter Cricket Championship organized by the District Administration Kupwara in collaboration with the Department of Youth Services and Sports culminated here on Thursday.

This initiative, aligned with the larger vision of the Viksit Bharat Sanklp Yatra, focuses on the holistic development of the nation. On the occasion, a colorful closing ceremony was held after the final match of the tournament was played between Ganapora and Kupwara Town at Galizoo sports Stadium where Kupwara town emerged as winner in a thrilling clash.

The final match witnessed overwhelming participation of youth, cricket lovers, PRIs, officers of the District Administration giving a festive look to the beautiful Galizoo sports stadium. Speaking on occasion, DC Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan congratulated the Department of Youth Service and Sports, Kupwara for organizing a successful and a very impressive Winter Cricket Championship.

She thanked the participating teams for their spirit of sportsmanship and enthusiasm during the tournament. She also expressed gratitude to PRIs, Officers of district administration, spectators, and public at large for their support and Cooperation in making this event a huge success in Kupwara district.

The DC on the occasion said that the situation of substance abuse is a serious issue all over the country and these vibrant sports platforms are set up to counter this menace.

She said that youth participating in sports are the true ambassadors to overcome this challenge of drug menace.

DC on the occasion added that despite cold weather conditions this Tournament witnessed healthy competition and the sportsmanship spirit of the youth was amazing. She further said “I expect this spirit will continue in future also”.

The DC in presence of Vice Chairman, District Development Council Kupwara, Haji Farooq Mir, and DDC Member Drugmulla, Adv. Amina presented trophies to the winner and runner up teams. Both the teams were awarded with Trophies, Cash Prize of ₹50000/- and ₹25,000/- respectively.

Final match was attended by ADC Kupwara, GH.Nabi Bhat, DYSSO Kupwara, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and other officers of district administration.