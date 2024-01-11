Players, parents allege favour in selection by DYSS

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 11: Those senior Handball players and parents today alleged favouritism by the selection penal of the Department of Youth Services and Sports Department (DYSS) while naming the J&K (boys and girls) teams for the upcoming 67th National School Games Under-17 Handball.

After their verbal requests to the senior officers remained unheard, these players and parents approached the Secretary to Government Youth Services and Sports Department writing a letter thus giving full details of the happenings.

The letter alleged selection of those non performers in the selection event of inter-division handball tournament held recently by the DYSS. Further, its has been stated that children of DYSS officials have been made part of the team without much credentials and performance.

Signed by as many as eight such individuals with their contact numbers, the letter seeks justice in the hands of senior official of the sports department in J&K.

The lists of such non-performers in the event, who have made it to the final selection list have also been shared by the parents. “It was a clear matter of favouritism wherein the winning team in boys section got seven selection and the losing side of Kashmir has nine players in the team, which needs to be looked into,” alleged a parent on be contacted.