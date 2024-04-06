Search
Technology
Microsoft Asia President believes India is poised to lead global AI innovation
Microsoft Asia President believes India is poised to lead global AI innovation

In a recent blog post, Ahmed Mazhari, President of Microsoft Asia, shared his optimism for 's growing role in artificial intelligence development. Mazhari believes AI has the power to transform businesses and society by unlocking new opportunities.

According to Mazhari, India is well-positioned to be a front-runner in AI innovation. With projected strong economic growth and a booming digital sector, the country has all the right ingredients for success. India also has a massive talent pool and vibrant startup that are contributing significantly to global AI progress.

Many indicators show India's AI potential. It has one of the 's largest developer communities actively sharing code on GitHub. This level of skills and collaboration will help India make its mark on the future of AI. Mazhari is confident that as innovation grows, AI can address complex issues and deliver value across different industries in India.

Microsoft is actively partnering with Indian companies to apply AI in innovative ways. Initiatives like Genpact's AI Guru and Shiksha aim to upskill employees and democratize learning through conversational agents. In retail, Myntra is using AI to personalize fashion recommendations for customers. Jugalbandi and AI.g are examples of how AI can improve customer service and break down language barriers.

These partnerships demonstrate how AI can drive efficiencies, build inclusiveness and enhance user experiences. According to Mazhari, India's fast-paced innovation coupled with strategic alliances will shape the development of AI worldwide. With the country's proven problem-solving spirit and technological prowess, India seems destined to emerge as a global AI leader.

Army Opens Fire After Noticing Suspicious Movement In J&K’s Rajouri
