Shrine Board Adds Robust Health Care Accessibility On Mata Vaishno Devi Track

KATRA, Apr 6: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) is committed to provide good and easily accessible health care services to the pilgrims visiting to the Holy Shrine.

In the endeavor, the Shrine Board has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Private Limited (HPEIPL) and Hewlett Packard (India) Software Operation Private Limited (HPISO) both entities of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for the installation of nine numbers cloud enabled state-of-the-art Health ATMs along the revered Vaishno Devi pilgrimage track and one number Telemedicine Studio at Katra.

This initiative is being undertaken by the Shrine Board as per the directions of Sh. Manoj Sinha, (Hon'ble Lt. Governor, JK-UT) Chairman, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in collaboration with HPE as part of its CSR to enhance Health Care accessibility for the pilgrims, stakeholders, besides, local inhabitants on the yatra track round the clock.

In addition, installation of one Telemedicine Studio at Katra shall bridge the gap and enhance patient outcomes by enabling seamless virtual consultations between pilgrims and Health Care providers through high definition video conferencing regardless of geographic barriers. This initiative of the Shrine Board provides innovative platforms to the pilgrims as well as the general public of the region by facilitating not only primary care consultations but also enabling specialty consultations by the medical experts.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Rajesh Dhar, Senior Director, Industry Verticals Sales in the presence of Sushil Bhatla, Head, CSR, HPEIPL at Central Office, SMVDSB, Katra.

CEO, SMVDSB said that the installation of Health ATMs at Medical Units located at main sectors of the yatra track shall be equipped with cutting edge medical technology and linked with RFID to ensure services are being provided to data fetched pilgrims only. Besides, these Health ATMs shall also integrate with Electronic Medical Records of the pilgrims for improving healthcare landscape for the personalized and comprehensive care of the pilgrims with health issues during the pilgrimage. He exhorted that these initiatives underscores our dedication and commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of pilgrims by providing world class health care services in the pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi Shrine.

Noteworthy that these ATMs can instantly check 50+ parameters within 10 minutes which includes blood pressure (BP), sugar, body temperature, oxygen level, BMI, body fat index, dehydration and pulse rate and the tests are being done free of cost at Medical Units of Shrine Board.